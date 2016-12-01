CSUB needs to protects our undocumented students

The political turmoil following the November election has slowly settled after weeks of protests, calls for vote recounts and petitions signed by millions asking the Electoral College electors to change their votes.

As the reality of president-elect Donald Trump begins to dawn on the American people, many are left with the fear of the change that is to come.

In our previous staff editorial, we wrote about how terrified we are as an editorial board.

This was a loss that hit us especially hard because some students on our staff expect to be directly affected by Trump’s deportation promises that helped him get elected.

Although CSUB administration is taking steps in the right direction in protecting students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, The Runner editorial board feels that CSUB needs to further their efforts in assuring our undocumented student population.

Over the past few weeks, students on campus have protested against a Trump presidency and discussions have been held by administration in hopes to create campus dialogue about the current issues affecting students following the election results.

Now more than ever we will aim to cover the issues that arise from the change that is to come in the fairest and most accurate way possible.

CSUB is a campus comprised of minority students and as such, many of the students attending are expected to be affected by Trump and his administration.

In an open letter to the CSU students, faculty and staff CSU Chancellor Timothy White reaffirmed that CSU policy states that it will not honor immigration hold requests and that university police won’t detain, question or arrest individuals based on lack of documentation.

However, the chancellor did not deem the CSU campuses as sanctuaries.

CSUB president Horace Mitchell has joined 250 college and university presidents from both public and private institutions throughout the country who have signed a statement in support of the DACA.

The statement asks that DACA be upheld, continued and expanded within higher education institutions across the U.S.

Recently, CSUB’s Associated Students Inc. has reaffirmed their stance on discrimination on campus and the organization has vowed to fight and advocate for their students.

This is a step forward for CSUB, in some ways our campus has done a good job of advocating for their minority student population but the fight is just beginning.

CSUB needs to continue the dialogue, and administration needs to find ways to fight for and protect the minorities.