Sexual assault takes place at Halloween party

By Chris Mateo

Senior Staff Writer

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of sexual assault in southeast Bakersfield on Oct. 29.

The deputies received the call at 1:16 a.m. and arrived to a property adjacent to 426 Gray Court.

According to KCSO’s Public Information Officer Raymond Pruitt, deputies arrived to the property where a Halloween party was being hosted with about 200 people in attendance.

The people at the party were mostly CSU Bakersfield students, however, people who were not invited also attended the Halloween party.

Pruitt said a woman reported a male suspect she had met at the party had sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been described as a black male adult between 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall.

So far there have been no arrests and the survivor was taken to the nearest hospital with no serious physical injuries.

Pruitt said the deputies talked to a few people at the party and also with the property owner’s son, who was the person hosting the party.

According to students who chose to remain anonymous, the party was being co-hosted by the Party Runners, which is a sub-branch of Platinum Entertainment Services.

Platinum Entertainment Services’ website lists CSUB alumnus, Karnell Grimes, as a contact and as of Monday Nov. 28

Grimes’ Instagram states he is the CEO of Platinum Entertainment Services.

When contacted, Grimes declined to make a comment on the incident.