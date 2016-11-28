Delta Zeta Tau continues tradition with the 17th annual La Gran Posada

Delta Zeta Tau hosted the 17th annual La Gran Posada event and invited members of the community and CSU Bakersfield students to celebrate Latin culture with food and live entertainment.

With the support from Associated Students Inc. and other clubs, Delta Zeta Tau held a successful event that brought 397 attendees to celebrate a tradition that illustrates the meaning of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We have clubs helping. We are bringing all clubs together,” said Delta Zeta Tau advisor Rey Cuesta.

Cuesta has been part of the tradition since the annual celebration first started. The event was designed to keep history alive and bring back a piece of Latin culture.

“The most important thing we have is family,” said Cuesta.

Cuesta also mentioned that seeing all the effort Delta Zeta Tau put into the event and keeping Latino history alive is amazing.

The event included music by Mariachi Juvenil and DJ Frank G from La Campesina 92.5 FM. M.E.Ch.A. helped serve rice, beans, salad, barbacoa, dinner rolls, lemonade and hot chocolate.

“The music was really good and it was a bonding experience dancing with people,” said environmental resource management major Elizabeth Perez who attended the event for the second time.

Attendees joined and sang traditional posada songs as St. Augustine community youth church members walked through alumni park.

“It’s just amazing how people come out and celebrate their culture and are not afraid to show it,” said merchandise executive of Delta Zeta Tau Jesus Castrejon.

The event was about keeping the tradition of Posada. M.E.Ch.A. President Guadalupe Nuñez said that the event was great and nostalgic.

“It’s a good event for the community to come because it helps them stick to their roots,” said Nuñez. “It’s a back-home feeling.”