CSUB anticipates first sellout of season

In a game that is expected to be a sellout, the CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team will host Fresno State on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Icardo Center.

CSUB (2-1) had one sellout last season, although it did not happen until the team was in Western Athletic Conference play. The sellout happened on Jan. 23 vs New Mexico State University, a double-overtime loss.

It was the first sellout since the 1993 season.

The relative proximity between Fresno State and CSUB is a huge reason for the potential sellout. It is approximately a two-hour drive south for those travelling from Fresno.

“When it comes to this sellout, it’s going to be probably 95 percent CSUB fans, which years ago, wasn’t something we could expect,” said Assistant Athletics Director for Communications Corey Costelloe.

These two schools matched up last season in Fresno. The result from that game was a 76-68 Bulldogs win.

As of Monday, there are roughly 300 tickets remaining for the matchup against Fresno State, according to Costelloe. The ticket window at the Icardo Center will be open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Roadrunners are coming off of a 77-70 win against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night and will look to keep that momentum heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Bulldogs.

“We’ve taken steps, year by year, to get that [Division I] atmosphere,” said Costelloe. “It’s really come a long way. Now we have a DJ and a drumline that really give it that college feel.”

Two different CSUB players have eclipsed the 30-point plateau in each of their last two games. Redshirt-senior forward Jaylin Airington put up 31 points in a loss at No. 10 Arizona on Tuesday, Nov. 15, while redshirt-sophomore guard Damiyne Durham dropped 30 in the win versus UCSB.

After Tuesday’s game, the Roadrunners will hit the road for the Men Against Breast Cancer Classic, which will take place in Dayton, Ohio from Nov. 25 to 27.

CSUB will take on Wright State University, University of North Florida and University of North Dakota.