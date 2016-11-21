You’re listening to Runner Cast, right here on Runner Radio at CSUB in Bakersfield, Ca. I’m your host Cristian Macias.

This week’s podcast features local music engineer and producer, Alonso Padilla, on working on and mastering music, creating a cohesive painting of sound. We hope you enjoy this episode – STAY TUNED to Runner Cast for an exclusive mix from Alonso COMING SOON.

Without further adieu, sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s episode of Runner Cast: “Engineering In The Studio With Alonso Padilla”

Alonso on twitter: @ZoeBTMA