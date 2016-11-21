Engineering In The Studio with Alonso Padilla

A Runner Cast Interview
Profile of Alonso Padilla, meeting at Dionysus Brewing. Taken by Cristian Macias on Nov. 11, 2016.
by November 21, 2016

You’re listening to Runner Cast, right here on Runner Radio at CSUB in Bakersfield, Ca. I’m your host Cristian Macias.

 

 

This week’s podcast features local music engineer and producer, Alonso Padilla, on working on and mastering music, creating a cohesive painting of sound. We hope you enjoy this episode – STAY TUNED to Runner Cast for an exclusive mix from Alonso COMING SOON.

Without further adieu, sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s episode of Runner Cast: “Engineering In The Studio With Alonso Padilla”
Thank you.

Alonso on twitter: @ZoeBTMA

Tags

by Julie Mana-Ay - Nov 17, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Nov
22
Tue
7:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. Fresno State @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. Fresno State @ Icardo Center
Nov 22 @ 7:00 pm
 
Nov
23
Wed
1:30 pm 3D Printing @ Icardo Center
3D Printing @ Icardo Center
Nov 23 @ 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
 
Nov
24
Thu
all-day Thanksgiving Holiday: Campus Closed
Thanksgiving Holiday: Campus Closed
Nov 24 all-day
The Runner staff wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday Break.
Nov
25
Fri
all-day Thanksgiving Holiday: Campus Closed
Thanksgiving Holiday: Campus Closed
Nov 25 all-day
 
Nov
27
Sun
1:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. South Dakota @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. South Dakota @ Icardo Center
Nov 27 @ 1:00 pm
 
Nov
29
Tue
5:00 pm Pizza with the Police @ Student Union MPR
Pizza with the Police @ Student Union MPR
Nov 29 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
 

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue