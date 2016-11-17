Best Week Ever brings students together

By Samantha Melendez

Reporter

The Multipurpose Room was blasting music as a group of students played ‘Rock Band’. Students playfully fighting and calling out for a rematch made ‘Best Week Ever’ have a laid back and fun atmosphere.

CSU Bakersfield students were able to de-stress at the multipurpose room inside the Student Union as they participated in ‘Best Week Ever’. The event takes place once a month for three months every semester. This month’s activity for students is video games, as they are the most popular among them.

Taking place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18 students had the opportunity to play video games Monday through Thursday during Student Union operating hours. But students are in for a treat as an ‘extended play’ has been set for Friday, Nov. 18 where students will have the opportunity to eat pizza, drink soda, and play video games until midnight.

For CSUB students admission to ‘extended play’ will beat no charge. ‘Best Week Ever’ allows and highly encourages non students to participate in this month’s event. They will be asked for a 10 dollar fee admission which will grant them a ticket to win a Nintendo 3DS XL console and the new Pokémon Sun and Moon video games. Students that wish to participate in the raffle may do so by donating $5.

Student Union coordinator Edward Webb said, “We really encourage students to come because they say there is nothing to do on Friday nights.” Webb organized this month’s ‘Best Week Ever’. He collaborated with Extra life campus gamers who provided the gaming consoles.

Meanwhile students in the multipurpose room had the opportunity to enjoy different video games and consoles. Among the most popular was ‘Mario Kart’ in both Nintendo 64 and GameCube, as the consoles were hardly left alone.

Students were seen coming in and out of the multipurpose room with a smile as they played with friends for a couple of minutes or stayed for an extended period of time and challenged other players.

Sociology major and participant of the event Maricruz Leon, 21, said, “I think it was fun because its something else to do than just sit around.”

She also made note of the variety on video games available.

“It was different, there were a lot of options,” said Leon.

This will be the last ‘Best Week Ever’ of fall semester. Plans for next semester’s event have not been discussed but Webb stated that it will take place every semester. The event will return once students start their spring term.