CSUB shows fight in loss to No. 10 Arizona

Peter Castillo

Reporter

The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team lost in a nationally-televised matchup versus No. 10 University of Arizona 76-68 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Tucson, Arizona.

The game was televised on the Pac-12 Network.

The Roadrunners (1-1) were led by redshirt-senior forward Jaylin Airington who poured in 31 points on 10 of 25 shooting from the floor. It was the second highest scoring output by a Roadrunner since the school moved to Division I.

CSUB led 10-3 during the first half before a 17-2 run by Arizona put them ahead 20-12.

A 7-0 by the Roadrunners brought them within a point with just over eight minutes remaining in the first half.

However, a 24-5 outburst by the Wildcats pushed their lead to 44-26 at the end of the half.

Arizona stretched its lead to 21 early in the second half. It was their largest lead of the game.

With 15:24 left in the game, CSUB scored 17 unanswered points to bring them within four with just over nine minutes remaining.

A flagrant foul by freshman forward Taze Moore sparked the Wildcats to yet another run to put them up by double-digits.

The Roadrunners worked to get the lead to single digits, however, they simply ran out of time.

“We showed a lot of character tonight, that’s something that doesn’t surprise me,” said coach Rod Barnes to gorunners.com. “Unfortunately, we had a stretch there when we didn’t play well.”

After shooting only 36.7 percent in the first half, CSUB recovered to shoot 50 percent from the floor in the second.

Arizona got to the free throw line 35 times while making 27. CSUB only went 7 of 11 from the stripe on the evening.

Senior guard Dedrick Basile scored 14 points.

Junior forward James Suber pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Roadrunners return home for their next game versus the UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Icardo Center.