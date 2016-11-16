About The Runner
Meet the Staff
Awards
Advertise
Todays Date
November 17
Features
Bakersfield Marathon draws over 2,000 runners
November 15, 2016
News
Student protesters bring attention to CSUB
November 15, 2016
News
Protesters call for unity, change following election results
November 12, 2016
News
Community gathers to salute, honor local veterans
November 11, 2016
News
Provost announces commencement decision
November 8, 2016
☰ Menu
News
Features
Opinion
Sports
Photography
Video
Runner Radio
Comics
Contest Sponsors
Bakersfield Marathon adds to the list of marathons
Photos by Ben Patton/ The Runner
by
Karina Diaz
November 16, 2016
Nearly 2,000 people from over 60 cites gathered to participated in the Bakersfield Marathon.
Participants from around the country ran with joy as their the marathon came to an end on Nov. 13
Participants put on their competition face as they prepare to run from CSU Bakersfield to Bakersfield College.
Nearly 2,000 people participated in marathon,half marathon, 5k run, and half marathon relay, which the Bakersfield marathon included.
Tags
bakersfield marathon
Ben Patton
CSUB
The Runner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE
OLDER ARTICLE
Bakersfield Comic-Con brings out all characters
by
Karina Diaz
-
Nov 16, 2016
Karina Diaz
No Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
RELATED BY
TAGS
CATEGORY
AUTHOR
Bakersfield Comic-Con brings out all characte ...
...
Read More
Posted 3 hours ago
Roadrunners split matches in dual
By Juan Garcia Reporter CSU Bakersfield split in a...
Posted 4 hours ago
Clutch shooting leads CSUB to win
By Peter Castillo Reporter The CSU Bakersfield women’s...
Posted 5 hours ago
Bakersfield Marathon draws over 2,000 runners
By Julie Mana-Ay News Editor Nearly 2,000 participants...
Posted 1 day ago
Bakersfield Comic-Con brings out all characte ...
...
Read More
Posted 3 hours ago
Diwali- Festival of lights presented by AFSN ...
...
Read More
Posted 1 week ago
Haunted Vegas at Runner Nights
...
Read More
Posted 2 weeks ago
Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte invited to speak f ...
Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte was invited to speak...
Posted 2 weeks ago
Bakersfield Comic-Con brings out all characte ...
...
Read More
Posted 3 hours ago
Diwali- Festival of lights presented by AFSN ...
...
Read More
Posted 1 week ago
Haunted Vegas at Runner Nights
...
Read More
Posted 2 weeks ago
Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte invited to speak f ...
Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte was invited to speak...
Posted 2 weeks ago
Upcoming Events
Nov
16
Wed
12:00 pm
Dyno Competition
@ SRC Rockwall
Dyno Competition
@ SRC Rockwall
Nov 16 @ 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm
6:00 pm
Islam 101
@ Stockdale Rooom
Islam 101
@ Stockdale Rooom
Nov 16 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Nov
17
Thu
11:00 am
Blackout Week
@ Student Union Patio
Blackout Week
@ Student Union Patio
Nov 17 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
12:00 pm
Healthy Holiday Eating Wellness ...
@ SRC Solario Room
Healthy Holiday Eating Wellness ...
@ SRC Solario Room
Nov 17 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
12:00 pm
RunnerSync Workshop Series
@ Student Union Room 137
RunnerSync Workshop Series
@ Student Union Room 137
Nov 17 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
5:00 pm
Thanksgiving Dinner
@ Food Court Runner Cafe
Thanksgiving Dinner
@ Food Court Runner Cafe
Nov 17 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The Runner staff wishes you a happy early Thanksgiving
7:00 pm
Expression Nights
@ Rowdy's
Expression Nights
@ Rowdy's
Nov 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Nov
18
Fri
9:00 am
eBookworm Hackathon (Nov. 18 – N...
@ Walter Stiern Library 016
eBookworm Hackathon (Nov. 18 – N...
@ Walter Stiern Library 016
Nov 18 @ 9:00 am
View Calendar
Add
Add to Timely Calendar
Add to Google
Add to Outlook
Add to Apple Calendar
Add to other calendar
Export to XML
Advertisement
This Week’s Issue