Bakersfield Comic-Con brings out all characters

Campus gamers set up a station where attendees participated in playing on computers, Nintendo’s, and PlayStation.

R2-D2 made an appearance and entertained attendees on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Attendees of the ninth annual Bakersfield Comic Con participated in playing video games.

Graig Fraser of Graig Fraser studios showed off his skills as he airbrushed images on small canvases on Saturday at the ninth annual Bakersfield comic con.

The ninth annual Bakersfield comic con gave a chance for community members to dress as their favorite characters.