Bakersfield Comic-Con brings out all characters

Photos by Karina Diaz/ The Runner
  • Campus gamers set up a station where attendees participated in playing on computers, Nintendo’s, and PlayStation.
  • R2-D2 made an appearance and entertained attendees on Saturday, Nov. 12.
  • Attendees of the ninth annual Bakersfield Comic Con participated in playing video games.
  • Graig Fraser of Graig Fraser studios showed off his skills as he airbrushed images on small canvases on Saturday at the ninth annual Bakersfield comic con.
  • The ninth annual Bakersfield comic con gave a chance for community members to dress as their favorite characters.
  • Attendees stopped to take pictures with people who dressed up on Saturday, Nov. 12. By Karina Diaz/ The Runner
by November 16, 2016
by Syleena Perez - Nov 16, 2016

by Karina Diaz - Nov 16, 2016
