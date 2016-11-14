CSUB raises awareness of first generation students

By Samantha Melendez

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield’s Student Union is a place where students can lounge and study as well as get informed on events happening around campus. The walls of the Student Union are now decorated with posters showcasing first generation staff and faculty.

The posters displayed show a photo of the staff member, their academic achievement, and a brief comment on what it’s like to be a first generation student.

The project is called First Generation Initiative. Jenny Zorn, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the intent of the initiative is to inspire students by showing faculty, staff and administrators who are also first generation.

The initiative was brought to the staff by Zorn last spring and students were able to see the results the beginning of fall semester. It was molded after a similar project from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Administrator, faculty and staff from the provost’s office were able to be the first in sharing their stories but the initiative is not exclusive to the previous mentioned.

A template was made and sent to all departments who were then invited to participate in the initiative and post their stories around campus.

The library has taken up on the initiative and provided some stories which can be found on the fourth floor. The arts and humanities department has also decided to participate and their posters can be found in Dorothy Donahoe Hall.

But the initiative is more than awareness on who is first generation, it is a way to reach for students and make them feel welcomed and connected to their university.

Zorn is also first generation. She wants students to know they are not alone and that they belong here no matter how difficult it gets.

“You have people you can come to and talk to and ask for advice,” said Zorn.

Zorn also shared that first generation students are important for the community and the initiative aims for those students to keep working and achieve academic success by knowing it is possible to do so. Through their achievements other members of their family might develop the desire to get a degree.

The initiative is said to be in its stage of development but expected to grow throughout the years.

After the 2016-2017 academic year, the initiative’s growth and reception will be examined. For now CSUB can enjoy the inspiring stories of leaders in the university who have set the standard and are proud to call themselves first generation.

“They are people here ready to support you,” said Zorn.