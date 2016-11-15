People gather for the 9th annual Bakersfield Comic-Con

By Paloma Rosales

Artist

People from Bakersfield broke out their capes and cowls for the ninth annual Bakersfield Comic-Con at the Kern County Fairgrounds Nov. 12 and 13.

This year’s Bakersfield Comic-Con featured over 100 booths, a panel room, costume contests and even a mini renaissance fair.

This year, many writers, actors and artists were invited to attend and share their work.

Among the invited were Steve Niles, writer of “30 Days of Night” and “Ghosts of Krypton.”

Jeryl Prescott and Vincent Ward, who play Jacqui and Oscar from the hit series The Walking Dead, also were in attendance.

Actor Sam Jones, who was in the 1980 film “Flash Gordon,” also was in attendance meeting fans and signed memorabilia.

The San Diego Comic-Con is known for celebrities and movie icons, while the Bakersfield Comic-Con is known as a traditional comic convention.

Travis Hanson, a full-time illustrator and children’s book writer said some people think of digital comics and physical ones as two different categories, but they’re actually together.

“They build off each other,” said Hanson.

Of course not all come for the comics, some come to find certain films, books, prints or even come to find other people.

“I create [comic] books that I would have wanted to read as a kid, not the ones you want to buy,” said Hanson.

“Not everyone will buy, but you do find an audience who is looking for certain things,” he said.

Attendees of the ninth annual Bakersfield Comic Con participated in playing videogames.

Photo by Karina Diaz/ The Runner

Graig Fraser of Graig Fraser studios showed off his skills as he airbrushed images on small canvases on Saturday at the ninth annual Bakersfield comic con.

Photo by Karina Diaz/ The Runner

R2-D2 made an appearance and entertained attendees on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Photo by Karina Diaz/ The Runner

Attendees stopped to take pictures with people who dressed up on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Photo by Karina Diaz/ The Runner

The ninth annual Bakersfield comic con gave a chance for community members to dress as their favorite characters.

Photo by Karina Diaz/The Runner