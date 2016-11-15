Delta Zeta Tau Fraternity to host the 17th annual La Gran Posada

By Victoria Coronado

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield’s fraternity, Delta Zeta Tau, will be hosting its 17th annual La Gran Posada Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Alumni Park.

La Gran Posada is a cultural Latin American tradition that reenacts and celebrates the biblical story of Mary and Joseph searching for lodging in Bethlehem on the eve of Jesus’ birth.

The event not only highlights cultural traditions but acts as an insight to the heritage of the Delta Zeta Tau members.

“The fraternity does it to bring awareness of the culture that our fraternity brings in us since we are a latin-based fraternity,” said Erik Perez, who is the event organizer (and staff member on The Runner.) “We make sure that we are enriching others of what our culture is and who we are as a fraternity.”

It is an event that advocates for community and is often celebrated with family and friends with a big feast, piñatas and dancing as one big family.

“We do it to educate the students and bring them knowledge of how Latin-American countries celebrate La Gran Posada,” Perez said.

It is open to CSUB students and faculty are welcomed to bring their families to this free event.

They encourage everyone to stay for the entire event as they have various activities planned out for the entire family.

Dinner will be served and complimented with live mariachi music.

Folkorico will be read and there will be a dance at the end for everyone to wrap up the event together.

Clarita Portillo, who is a community organizer, will be the keynote speaker and will be speaking on the importance of La Gran Posada and its traditions within the Latin-American culture.

Lim said ASI is proud to be one of the sponsors for this event and encourages CSUB students to attend.

“ASI is proud to sponsor events that allow students to embrace our diverse community,” said ASI Executive Vice President Alana Lim.

“I believe that La Gran Posada provides students with an academic outlet to learn about multicultural traditions through inclusion as it has in previous years.”

La Gran Posada continues to grow every year as more and more sponsors contribute to raise cultural awareness within the community and educate CSUB students on cultural diversity.

This year’s La Gran Posada is expected to have about 300 students attend and join in the festivities and indulge in cultural diversity.