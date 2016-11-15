Donald trumped media to win the U.S. election

By Riley Heffernan

Reporter

In the days following Donald Trump’s freak victory over Hillary Clinton, the country struggles to wrap its brain around how perhaps the most unqualified candidate in history was elected president.

All things considered, it’s not really surprising. Trump isn’t a politician, nor is he a businessman. He’s a media icon, and this election was run by the media.

The electoral college isn’t broken. Trump didn’t cheat somehow, not that we know of. We all know how elections work. Hillary knew, she played the game, and she lost. Any talk of secession or emigration or nationwide protest now is nothing more than opposition to the democratic process.

No need to be sore losers, Clinton fans. It’s not a good look.

What we should do is start taking Trump seriously, even if it’s just a symbol of where the U.S. electorate stands. Not as a politician, but as the result of a shift in this nation’s attitude.

This election has revealed a huge transition toward republican government. The GOP won both the House of Representatives and the Senate majority, not to mention the most governorship’s in history.

The biggest contributor to the Trump campaign, however, was his ability to keep cameras fixed on him with his attention-grabbing rhetoric.

Every day it seemed like there was a new scandal that either involved him or was propagated by him, and his promises to build a wall, make Mexico pay for the wall, repeal Obamacare, reinstate waterboarding, and so on. This held the American public’s attention.

While many focused on his drastic, straightforward approach and his absolutely destabilizing amount of confidence, we glossed over the actual likelihood his accomplishing any of those promises.

While Clinton parsed words like a politician about the details of her plans, Trump completely outshined her by spewing inflammatory, contradictory, grandiose accusations and promises of his own.

What we should worry about is this country’s increasingly anti-government attitude and our gullibility when it comes to the way information is presented to us.

Who cares about what Trump said in some tour bus years ago? Why don’t we talk about how impossible his plans are?

Because Trump, like the Americans who voted for him, don’t care about facts, or reality or logic. He just knew what to say to the right groups of people.

What we should not worry about (yet) is Trump actually making good on his promises.

Even with a Republican Senate and House majority, Trump still faces enormous obstacles if he wants to accomplish all that he hopes.

Members of the GOP have openly rebuked the idea of building a wall, especially in the very likely event that Mexico refuses to pay for the multibillion dollar construction of a wall along the southern border.

Already Trump’s position on deportation has softened to apply to only criminal illegals, and he now says that he will probably only repeal certain parts of Obamacare.

It remains to be seen how a Trump presidency will turn out, but I sincerely hope for the best and you should too.