Roadrunners defeat Master’s University in exhibition game

By Peter Castillo

Reporter

The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team defeated The Master’s University by the score of 82-63 in an exhibition game at the Icardo Center on Wednesday night.

Redshirt-junior guard Brent Wrapp led the Roadrunners in scoring with 17 points. Wrapp shot 7 for 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from deep.

“Our jump shots were pretty good, but there’s still stuff we have to work on, like our free throws. 59 percent is not good enough,” said Wrapp.

The Roadrunners struggled to gain their footing early on in the first half. They trailed by as many as five points in the half.

This was likely due to some kinks that still needed to be worked out. This was their first time playing together this season. While The Master’s University were playing in its sixth game.

CSUB closed out the first half strong with a 9-3 run and would lead at halftime, 39-32.

Their defensive intensity sparked the run. The Roadrunners forced 21 turnovers and combined for 19 steals.

“I thought our defensive pressure wore on them. But we had some breakdowns and gave up some easy baskets, and if we correct that, our pressure for the whole game is going to pay off for us,” said coach Rod Barnes.

The Roadrunners continued their momentum into the second half and increased their lead to as many as 27 at one point.

Senior guard Dedrick Basile had a great all-around game as he totaled 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

“I think I need to take a step up on my jump shot. I believe that if I get that down pat, I will help our team out a lot,” said Basile.

Junior forward Shon Briggs played well in the second half and finished with 12 points on 6 for 9 shooting from the field.

Redshirt-senior forward Matt Smith nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. He provided strong interior defense as well.

Coach Barnes said that redshirt-sophomore guard Damiyne Durham did not play due to a violation of team rules.

Up next for CSUB is their regular season home opener against San Diego Christian College on Saturday Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Roadrunners will receive their Western Athletic Conference Championship rings from last season on Saturday.