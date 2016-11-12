Community gathers to salute, honor local veterans

By Syleena Perez Sports Editor Families, veterans and community leaders gathered in downtown Bakersfield to watch the 97th annual Veterans Day Parade, which honored and celebrated veterans not only...
A U.S. veteran waves at the people in attendance during the parade Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown Bakersfield. Photo by Alejandra Flores/The Runner
by November 11, 2016

By Syleena Perez
Sports Editor

Families, veterans and community leaders gathered in downtown Bakersfield to watch the 97th annual Veterans Day Parade, which honored and celebrated veterans not only in Kern County but all over the nation.

The parade featured school marching bands, community leaders, local politicians, community organizations and young and older residents waving their American flags and hands while they pass by.

Even CSU Bakersfield’s spirit squads performed at the parade.

Bakersfield resident Viviana Vega paid her respect for not only the veterans in Kern County but also for her family members who are still currently serving the military.

Vega brought her 2-year-old son to show him all of the attractions in the parade but to also teach him at a young age about the men and women that are veterans and active duty.

“I want to teach him the values and morals that our former military men and women have and how heroic they are for giving their lives to let us live ours,” said Vega.

Not only does she teach her son the values of what Veterans Day and the parade mean, but she also recognizes what the community does for those who served in a military branch.

“They are deserving of it. My friend’s father was recognized as the grand marshall of this year’s parade, which is admirable to me to know that our town really goes out of their way to assure that our vets are respected in such a way,” she said.

This year the parade honored veterans who were medics, and for Vega they honored her friend’s father, Ismael Gonzales, who was a paratrooper and medic for the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

Bakersfield resident Leo Martinez, who has family members currently in the military, saluted what the veterans have done for everyone around.

“These men and women sacrificed their lives for us and being here to pay honor for them is amazing,” he said.

 

Multiple veterans wave flags as they ride in the Veterans Day Parade Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown Bakersfield. Photo by Alejandra Flores/The Runner

Multiple veterans wave flags as they ride in the Veterans Day Parade Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown Bakersfield.
Photo by Alejandra Flores/The Runner

Children and adults look on as veterans from all ages salute them during the Veterans Day Parade. Photo by Alejandra Flores/The Runner

Children and adults look on as veterans salute them during the Veterans Day Parade.
Photo by Alejandra Flores/The Runner

Students from the South High School Rebel Battalion March during the Veterans Day Parade. Photo by Alejandra Flores/The Runner

Students from the South High School Rebel Battalion March during the Veterans Day Parade.
Photo by Alejandra Flores/The Runner

Tags

by Javier Valdes - Nov 10, 2016

by Javier Valdes - Nov 12, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Nov
12
Sat
7:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. San Diego C... @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. San Diego C... @ Icardo Center
Nov 12 @ 7:00 pm
 
Nov
13
Sun
6:00 am 1st Annual Bakersfield Marathon @ Red Brick Road
1st Annual Bakersfield Marathon @ Red Brick Road
Nov 13 @ 6:00 am – 11:00 am
 
1:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Hawaii @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Hawaii @ Icardo Center
Nov 13 @ 1:00 pm
 
Nov
14
Mon
11:00 am Blackout Week @ Student Union Patio
Blackout Week @ Student Union Patio
Nov 14 @ 11:00 am – 11:00 pm
 
8:00 pm International Dinner @ Stockdale Room
International Dinner @ Stockdale Room
Nov 14 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
 
Nov
15
Tue
7:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Southern ... @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Southern ... @ Icardo Center
Nov 15 @ 7:00 pm
 

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue