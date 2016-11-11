‘F**k Trump’ sign found at CSUB student housing

By Zachary Fennell Reporter     A message spelling “F**k Trump” was found taped to the second and third floor windows of CSU Bakersfield’s Student Housing Juniper building early Wednesday...
Photo by Hannah Bryant
By Zachary Fennell

Reporter

 

  A message spelling “F**k Trump” was found taped to the second and third floor windows of CSU Bakersfield’s Student Housing Juniper building early Wednesday morning following the announcement that Donald Trump was elected as the next U.S. president.

The sign was discovered by the housing staff around 6 a.m. the day following the election and was immediately taken down.

The sign was removed so early that most CSUB students were not aware that it was posted in the first place.

The actions taken by housing were not viewed as an infringement on the residents’ right to free speech by the staff.

“There are ways that [the students] can demonstrate how they feel, but we have policies about what you can post on your doors and what you can post in a public area where everyone can see it,” said Director of Student Housing Crystal Becks.

According to the CSUB Housing Policy, students are required to receive approval from a resident life staff member before posting materials within the premises.

Becks said that the housing staff does not know who the culprit was, but since the sign did not cause any damage to the residence hall and was not posted again after it was taken down, the residence staff will not issue any disciplinary action regarding the incident.

“Our approach to them is to treat them like the adults that they are and hold people equally to the policies,” said Becks

Student housing has offered a healthier way for students to voice their feelings on the current election.

The housing office staff have posted a sign that said “2016-2017 Election: How Does it Make You Feel?”

Students are allowed to write anonymously about what they think about the election results.

The sign ranged from messages like “Dark times ahead #imscared” to more upbeat such as “Love always wins <3. We need to stay positive!”

by Julie Mana-Ay - Nov 10, 2016
