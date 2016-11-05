CSUB has ceremonial taping for Edible Garden project

By Samantha Melendez

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield students, staff and community members gathered on Nov. 3 for the ceremonial taping of the land for the future Edible Garden.

An informational poster was put on display to showcase how food insecurity affects universities. One in five CSU students suffer from food insecurity. A 2013 CSUB food insecurity survey showed that 40 percent of students felt they were food insecure.

The Edible Garden project is an attempt to reduce food insecurity for CSUB students, faculty and staff.

The ceremony was composed of various speakers that have been involved in the project since the beginning as well as speakers that are currently working on the project, many of which helped tape the perimeter of the Edible Garden with green tape.

As the speakers helped tape the perimeter of the land, Phil Rudnick founder and manager of Airport Valet Express and sponsor of the Edible Garden, spoke about his involvement in the garden and shared why he decided to take part in the project.

Rudnick has committed to sponsor the entire project.

After Jacqueline Rudnick passed away last August, Phil discussed with his children the possibility of doing something meaningful for her. Something that would reflect her and how much she cared about the community.

Rudnick said, “After Evelyn [Young] explained her vision of what this could mean for the students and the university, … I said, ‘Evelyn we’re in.’”

The land for the Edible Garden consists of 1.75 acres, which is roughly larger than a football field. The garden will be for students and maintained by students.

Executive assistant to the president, Evelyn Young said, “[food insecurity] has a solution, not an easy solution, but doable.”

Young told students that they need to be involved in order for the project to progress.

Recently, a survey was sent out where students, staff, and faculty could help in the design process of the Edible Garden.

A quarter of the garden will consist of vertical hydroponics. This method of gardening consisting of vertically stacked plants, reduces water and fertilizer usage by growing plants in water without soil.

The rest of the plants are said to be grown in a conventional gardening method but the university wants to see how well vertical hydroponic gardening works.

Student attendee of the event Diana Rodriguez,21, attended the event because she wants to be a part the garden and volunteer.

“I’m really excited, I like growing and gardening,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she expects the garden to feed students, not just any students but those who are in need.