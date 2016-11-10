Bakersfield Marathon to close streets for the upcoming race

  By Carla Chacon Reporter  Bakersfield is getting ready to host the inaugural Bakersfield Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 13, with an estimated 2,000 runners expected to participate in the...
Full Marathon map by Bakersfield Marathon.
by November 10, 2016

 

By Carla Chacon

Reporter 

Bakersfield is getting ready to host the inaugural Bakersfield Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 13, with an estimated 2,000 runners expected to participate in the event.

  Runners from all over the world will be participating in one of four racing events: USA Track & Field certified full marathon, half marathon, half marathon relay, and 5k run.

  The start and finish line will be at the CSU Bakersfield campus. Various roads will be closed to vehicle traffic during the race.

  From 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., CSUB Way, Don Hart Drive, Gosford Road, Kroll Way, and Stockdale Highway will be closed.

  University Police Chief Marty Williamson sent out an email to all students and faculty stating that UPD expects the race participants to park in lots located in the north end of the campus, which can affect the availability of parking.

  The marathon will be divided into four zones, each closing specific roads at certain times. Zone 1 pertains to CSUB.

  Zone 2, 3 and 4 will all start closures at 5 a.m. but will stop at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. respectively.

  The course will take runners through several of Bakersfield’s most well-known locations like The Kern County Museum, Bakersfield College, Downtown Bakersfield, and along the Panorama Bluffs.

  Registration for the marathon will end on Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants can pick up their registration packets that day at the Health and Fitness Expo which will be held at the Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  Currently, race fee prices range from $55 to $100. Fee prices will increase as the event draws nearer.

  Besides showcasing the richness Bakersfield has to offer, the event will also help fund the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.

  In order to ensure a successful event, the organizers are expecting at least 500 volunteers. To register for a run or to sign up to volunteer, visit runbakersfield.com.

  For more information about the impact the Bakersfield Marathon will have on the street closures, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/BakersfieldMarathonandHalf/Page-19.

Zone 1 (Closed 5 a.m.-8 a.m.)

CSUB Way

Don Hart Drive

Gosford Road

Kroll Way

Stockdale Highway

 

Zone 2 (Closed 5 a.m.-10 a.m.)

14th Street, 18th Street

19th Street, 21st Street

22nd Street, 24th Street

30th Street, Beech Street

C Street, California Avenue

Chester Lane, Elm Street

H Street, Oak Street

Oleander Avenue

Palm Street

Real Road

Stockdale Highway

 

Zone 3 (Closed 5 a.m.-11 a.m.)

Acacia Avenue

Chester Avenue

Columbus Street

El Cerrito Drive

Monte Vista Drive

Union Avenue

 

Zone 4 (Closed 5 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Acacia Avenue

Bryn Mawr Drive

Bucknell Street

Princeton Avenue

Shattuck Avenue

Panorama Drive

Tags

by Javier Valdes - Nov 8, 2016

by Javier Valdes - Nov 10, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Nov
11
Fri
4:00 pm Wrestling vs. San Francisco State @ Icardo Center
Wrestling vs. San Francisco State @ Icardo Center
Nov 11 @ 4:00 pm
 
5:45 pm Wrestling Rutgers vs. San Franci... @ Icardo Center
Wrestling Rutgers vs. San Franci... @ Icardo Center
Nov 11 @ 5:45 pm
 
7:30 pm Wrestling vs. Rutgers @ Icardo Center
Wrestling vs. Rutgers @ Icardo Center
Nov 11 @ 7:30 pm
 
Nov
12
Sat
7:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. San Diego C... @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. San Diego C... @ Icardo Center
Nov 12 @ 7:00 pm
 
Nov
13
Sun
6:00 am 1st Annual Bakersfield Marathon @ Red Brick Road
1st Annual Bakersfield Marathon @ Red Brick Road
Nov 13 @ 6:00 am – 11:00 am
 
1:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Hawaii @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Hawaii @ Icardo Center
Nov 13 @ 1:00 pm
 
Nov
14
Mon
11:00 am Blackout Week @ Student Union Patio
Blackout Week @ Student Union Patio
Nov 14 @ 11:00 am – 11:00 pm
 
8:00 pm International Dinner @ Stockdale Room
International Dinner @ Stockdale Room
Nov 14 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
 

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue