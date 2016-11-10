Bakersfield Marathon to close streets for the upcoming race

By Carla Chacon

Bakersfield is getting ready to host the inaugural Bakersfield Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 13, with an estimated 2,000 runners expected to participate in the event.

Runners from all over the world will be participating in one of four racing events: USA Track & Field certified full marathon, half marathon, half marathon relay, and 5k run.

The start and finish line will be at the CSU Bakersfield campus. Various roads will be closed to vehicle traffic during the race.

From 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., CSUB Way, Don Hart Drive, Gosford Road, Kroll Way, and Stockdale Highway will be closed.

University Police Chief Marty Williamson sent out an email to all students and faculty stating that UPD expects the race participants to park in lots located in the north end of the campus, which can affect the availability of parking.

The marathon will be divided into four zones, each closing specific roads at certain times. Zone 1 pertains to CSUB.

Zone 2, 3 and 4 will all start closures at 5 a.m. but will stop at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. respectively.

The course will take runners through several of Bakersfield’s most well-known locations like The Kern County Museum, Bakersfield College, Downtown Bakersfield, and along the Panorama Bluffs.

Registration for the marathon will end on Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants can pick up their registration packets that day at the Health and Fitness Expo which will be held at the Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Currently, race fee prices range from $55 to $100. Fee prices will increase as the event draws nearer.

Besides showcasing the richness Bakersfield has to offer, the event will also help fund the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.

In order to ensure a successful event, the organizers are expecting at least 500 volunteers. To register for a run or to sign up to volunteer, visit runbakersfield.com.

For more information about the impact the Bakersfield Marathon will have on the street closures, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/BakersfieldMarathonandHalf/Page-19.