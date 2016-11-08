Provost announces commencement decision

By Julie Mana-Ay and Javier Valdes

The Runner Staff

After months of discussion the CSU Bakersfield Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jenny Zorn announced it has been decided that student names will be read and they will walk the stage during this year’s graduation.

“It will be one ceremony with a celebratory reception to follow,” said Zorn in an email to colleagues. “Student names will be read and they will walk across the stage.”

The commencement ceremony is set to take place on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the CSUB soccer stadium.

As discussed in previous forums regarding commencement issues, there will no longer be a limit on the amount of tickets for attending guest. CSUB will instead introduce a reservation system were students can request how many tickets they will need for the ceremony.

Additionally, the Icardo Center will be available as an overflow room and as an alternative for those who would rather watch the ceremony in a cooler and enclosed area.

The Icardo Center location will provide a big screen where attendees can watch students cross the stage.

The ceremony will follow with a celebratory reception at the Icardo Center.

ASI Executive Vice President Alana Lim said that although there were still a few questions that she had regarding the reservation system, she is overall pleased with the decision.

“It’s our job to make sure they’re being celebrated in the way that they deserve,” said Lim. “The students work for this. It’s our job to make sure they’re appreciated and they get the recognition that they have worked so hard for.”

Having one ceremony where all four schools will walk across the stage is expected to last upward of two hours.

“We will look to find ways to tighten the ceremony in order to make the time as short as possible while maintaining the appropriate ceremonial experience,” said Zorn.

ASI Vice President of University Affairs Oscar Alvarez said that he has no doubt that the administration will make his spring graduation memorable.

“I have complete faith that the administration will be able to come up with an experience that will be memorable and that will be able to briefly honor my efforts that I put into my undergraduate degree.”