Diwali- Festival of lights presented by AFSN and Walter Stiern library
Photos by Karina Diaz/ The Runner
Karina Diaz
November 7, 2016
Psychology major Lindsay Franco participated at the Diwali- festival of lights on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Walter Stiern library. By Karina Diaz/ The Runner
Provost and VP for Academic Affairs Jenny Zorn added to the introduction speech by stating those who organized the festival of lights.
Biology major Jay josh spoke on the five days of Diwali on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Diwali- festival of lights offered Indian food to attendees. The food offered included samosas, chole, vegetable biryani, naan, and shahi paneer.
Suja Nair Krishnan performed a dance called Dhumdhhi Natyam at the Diwali festival of lights. It represented the Lord Shiva’s hand held drum.
CSUB students participated in the Diya lamp decorating at the Diwali festival of lights on Wednesday, Nov. 2
californi state university bakersfield
CSUB
Diwali festival of lights
Karina Diaz
The Runner
