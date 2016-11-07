The Runner editorial board endorsements

The Runner editorial board is endorsing a few propositions, measures and candidates that we feel will impact California the greatest. U.S. President- Hillary Clinton Bakersfield Mayor- Karen Goh   Measure J- Yes...
The Runner editorial board is endorsing a few propositions, measures and candidates that we feel will impact California the greatest.

U.S. President- Hillary Clinton

Bakersfield Mayor- Karen Goh

 

Measure J- Yes

Measure N- Yes

Measure K- Yes

 

Proposition 51- No

Proposition 54- Yes

Proposition 55- Yes

Proposition 56- Yes

Proposition 57- Yes

Proposition 58- Yes

Proposition 60- No

Proposition 61- Yes

Proposition 62- Yes

Proposition 63- Yes

Proposition 64- Yes

Proposition 65- No

Proposition 66-  No

Proposition 67- Yes

by Javier Valdes - Nov 6, 2016

