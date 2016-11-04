Zombie Rock Climb (Experience)

Halloween week at CSUB was filled with activities for students. On October 26th, the SRC challenged students to make it to the top of the rock wall without being catch by the zombies.
by November 4, 2016

Congrats to those students who were able to defeat the zombies, and congrats to those who tried, everyone did a great job. Also, thanks to the SRC staff for helping the runner with camera work.

Rock Climbing brings a new twist to the fitness world. Anyone who’s up for a challenge can enjoy this new type of exercise, which gives new meaning to upward mobility.

_________________________________________________________________
Camerawork: Elisa Urdaneta, Jennifer Weir, SRC Staff

Edited by: Elisa Urdaneta

Design: Luis Felipe Bonilla

Music:
NCS

RetroVision
• https://www.facebook.com/retrovisionm…
• https://soundcloud.com/retro_vision
• https://twitter.com/RetroVisionFR
_________________________________________________________________
For more information about any events on campus visit www.therunneronline.com

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/runnercsub/?…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/csub_runner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therunnerne…

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-Z…

Tags

by Karina Diaz - Nov 4, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue