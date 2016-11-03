Staff Editorial: Clinton is default choice for us

EDITOR’S NOTE: The endorsement of Hillary Clinton is based upon an editor’s meeting where the editorial board of The Runner newspaper decided and discussed why and who they would like to endorse for the president of the United States of America.

Election day is just six days away as the outrageous scandals and ridiculous statements continue.

The Runner editorial board has decided to endorse democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president of the United States.

We decided that Clinton is the lesser of two evils. Clinton has her faults and she seems to be untrustworthy. But does America need a rich bigot who can’t lose because he will throw a temper tantrum and launch the U.S. into World War III?

Trump cannot be trusted with his own businesses let alone our country.

Clinton at least understands she can’t bomb a country simply because they do not agree with her terms.

America’s future might seem dull and hopeless because of the two candidates that are running to control one of the world’s most powerful countries. It is unfortunate to realize that Clinton has tainted the trust the American people had in her, however, it is harder to accept the sickening things that have come out of Trump’s mouth.

Trump received no votes from the editorial board but when voting for Clinton it was clear that the board was only voting for her because she is the candidate that seems to be most competent.

If there were an alternative to voting for Clinton or Trump, then the board would not have hesitated to grant their votes to that nominee. It would not be enough to just vote for a third party because the possibility of a third party candidate winning an election at this point is very slim.

At this point, voting for a third party candidate is not the best choice, and the argument of ethics and sticking to values` and morals was discussed but in the end the board does not want to see someone as reckless as Trump in control of the country rendering Clinton winner by default.

We cannot trust a man who won’t release his taxes and cannot accept the results of the election if he loses.

Trump is just a power hungry man who just wants to add running a country to the ground to his resume.

We encourage all of the students and staff to go out on Nov. 8 and vote for the lesser of two evils.