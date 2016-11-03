Porn industry desensitized by Proposition 60

By Anthony Jauregui

Opinions Editor

Scenario One: a 24-year-old man gets a job at a Denny’s and as part of his uniform he is required to wear steel toe non-slip boots, because dishwashers may slip while washing dishes.

Scenario Two: a 24-year-old man gets a job at a Denny’s and as part of his uniform he is required to wear steel toe non-slip boots, because dishwashers may slip while washing dishes, and millions of people masturbate to the man washing dishes.

This is what’s happening with Proposition 60.

Voting “yes” on Proposition 60 would require condoms and other protective measures to be on set for pornographic films, as well as require producers to pay for checkups and other health requirements for performers.

Porn producers already require their performers to use condoms on set and even require two week check ups for their performers.

The new guidelines are the reason much of the P.O.V. porn viewers enjoy show casual shots of palm trees and crystal blue water out of the windows of the 5-star Miami hotel rooms they’re shot in.

But the issue is more than requiring condoms during sex scenes or requiring paid health check ups.

It’s about California’s inability to sustain one of the largest economies in the world.

Like a self saboteur, California needs to screw up anything that’s going good in the state.

This proposition is nothing but California trying to push yet another hard, thriving, and powerful industry out of California.

Most studios have fled the streets of California for filming because California thought it’d be a good idea to raise taxes the film studios.

It goes deeper than that, though.

Again, in an industry that pleases people on a financial and sexually stimulating level, California feels it needs to step in and put a stop to something.

Disguised as a ploy to promote safe sex and health benefits, this proposition is California’s way to protect a minority of performers who caught the clap.

Although pornography producers should be held accountable for the transmission of STDs on set between performers and clean up rags, part of the accountability should be held on the performers.

The best interest of the performers should be shown by producers, but part of the problem is that performers enter the sex industry thinking it’s all glitz, glamour, and gonorrhea

The porn industry is sketchy as hell.

I don’t go into the Denny’s dishwashing industry with the notion that I’ll be shielded from scraps of dried egg and cheese sauce.

I know its there, and if it stains me, I know its part of the job.Just like having sex for cash.

Sketchy, right?

If you catch Hepatitis or HIV then that’s on you.

Its all about accountability. If the transmission could’ve been avoided, that’s a different story, though.

Nevertheless, no one wants to watch people have sex with condoms.

Part of the glory of porn is seeing performers do things normal people would never do, like use glory holes in dark rooms or watch people have sex with chocolate cake.

Proposition 60 is another excuse for California to put their greedy paws on a thriving, rock-hard industry.

Let the industry come to its own conclusions about what to do with performers and let viewers sit back, relax and expel juices in peace.