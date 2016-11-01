CSUB clinches second seed in WAC tourney

By Peter Castillo

Reporter

The CSU Bakersfield women’s soccer team completed a sweep of its weekend home stand with a resounding 5-2 win over Western Athletic Conference rival New Mexico State University on Oct. 23 at the Main Soccer Field.

The Roadrunners (8-9-1, 4-2 WAC) defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, 1-0.

In the match, CSUB got off to a quick start by scoring two goals in the first 12 minutes of play.

Both goals were scored by freshman defender and Bakersfield native Sophie Freeman.

“It was pretty cool, since my whole family is here,” said Freeman, who has six goals on the season.

In the 24th minute, CSUB earned a free kick and selected sophomore forward Haley Vicente to take the kick.

Vicente drilled the kick from 25 yards out to net her first goal of the season and give the Roadrunners a 3-0 edge.

“It felt great, especially to get that first one,” said Vicente. “It’s a great feeling. I just tried to keep the ball low and it turned out to be a goal.”

Despite trailing by three goals, NMSU continued to battle back.

A pair of goals form sophomore forward Audriana Chavez pulled the Aggies within one before halftime.

The second half was controlled by CSUB.

The Roadrunners outshot NMSU 9-2 in the second half.

A header by sophomore midfielder Sabrina Delgado in the 56th minute found the back of the net to put the Roadrunners up 4-2. It was her eighth goal of the season.

A goal in the 60th minute by Freeman secured a hat trick for the freshman. She also scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory over UTRGV on Friday.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the level we performed at today… we started off so well, I’ve never seen us perform with such high intensity and such ruthlessness,” said coach Gary Curneen about his team’s performance.

CSUB played its final home match of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29 against WAC opponent Grand Canyon University. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Redshirt-sophomore forward Aminah Settles scored the lone goal for the Roadrunners at the 12th minute of the match.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jen Padilla set a Division I school record with 13 saves.

With this draw, CSUB clinched the second seed in the WAC Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The WAC Tournament begins on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Kansas City, Missouri.