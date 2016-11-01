Runner Nights returns with ‘Haunted Vegas’

By Victoria Coronado

Reporter

In honor of the Halloween spirit, CSU Bakersfield set up a spooky haunted Vegas theme for the latest Runner Nights.

CSUB students lined up Friday evening as they waited to enter into the Haunted Vegas celebration at the Student Recreation Center.

Students were encouraged to dress up in their best halloween outfit and come out and enjoy the free and exclusive event for CSUB students.

“I really enjoyed how everyone expressed themselves in their costumes,” said Janine Parham, a third year music major. “There was such unique diversity.”

Like previous Runner Nights events put on by the school, students were able to come together in a safe place and enjoy themselves.

Students were immediately greeted by their peers who gave them the essentials of the night: food/dessert ticket and Runner Nights money.

The Vegas inspired glam dominated as students swarmed around the photo booth or lounged around on the couches as their peers danced the night away.

The DJ turned up familiar tunes that brought everyone together in runner pride while others waited in line to go through the haunted house.

The haunted house put on by Talladega Frights had everyone screaming and running adding to the suspense of the evening. Some students were surprised at the extent of the dedication to the haunted Vegas night put on.

“I showed up to have a good time with people I thought were my friends,” Destiny Gonzales, freshman nursing major said. “Until they put me through that haunted house!”

Students were also to team up with friends and participate in laser tag or take their Runner Nights money and play Vegas theme card games.

There was something for everyone to come in and enjoy at every point of the evening including a magic show.

Runner Nights consistently continues to grow and be more and more successful especially with the help of sponsors.

The Haunted Vegas event had nearly 1,500 students attend.

Runner Nights has created a positive impact on the CSUB campus and is continuing to create a safe environment where students can come together.