‘Breaking Bad’ actor fills the Doré

By Uzziel Hernandez

Reporter

The Dore Theatre at CSU Bakersfield was filled with numerous attendees on Oct. 24 as the co-star of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” RJ Mitte, 24, shared his inspirational discourse.

Coordinated by the Services for Students with Disabilities, Club ANCHOR, the Counseling Center and ASI, RJ Mitte’s presentation featured a rousing speech followed by a Q&A and concluded with a meet-and-greet.

In commemoration of Disability Awareness Month, Mitte spoke largely on the importance of believing in yourself, being fearless and resisting pressure.

Similar to his character on the show “Breaking Bad,” Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age.

Since then, Mitte has not allowed his condition to prohibit his potential for success.

“The main message that I try to connect is that you don’t have to accept the expectations that are attributed to you,” said Mitte.

Mitte said believing in oneself is the key.

“If you don’t have belief, you don’t have much,” said Mitte. “Also, you don’t have to bow down to people who think they are better than you. We’re all stuck in the same sinking ship.”

Graduate student and English major Jake Williams, 22, was one of the many who had the opportunity to witness Mitte’s stirring speech.

“His story inspired me to keep chasing my dream,” said Williams.

Williams added Mitte’s speech motivated him to achieve the goals he has set for himself.

“This inspires me as it makes me think of achieving my own goals despite my own problems,” said Williams.

The night concluded as several attendees lined up at the Albertson Room in the Dore Theater as they got a chance to meet Mitte, ask some final questions and take photos with him.