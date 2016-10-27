About The Runner
Meet the Staff
Awards
Advertise
Todays Date
October 27
Arts
Via Arté chalks up the Marketplace
October 19, 2016
Sports
Student athletes lack nutritious food options
October 18, 2016
News
Graduation changes spark concern among students
October 18, 2016
Baseball
Igniting the flames of a rivalry
October 18, 2016
News
Captain Phillips makes surprise appearance at business conference
October 10, 2016
☰ Menu
News
Features
Opinion
Sports
Photography
Video
Runner Radio
Comics
Contest Sponsors
It Takes A Village
Reporter Syleena Perez covers It Takes a Village in the Student Union MPR, where community members watched a documentary and addressed issues of police reform and ways to connect with police officers within Bakersfield.
by
Jonathan Wells
October 26, 2016
Tags
runner video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE
OLDER ARTICLE
The Banducci Pumpkin Patch (Experience)
by
Jonathan Wells
-
Oct 25, 2016
Jonathan Wells
No Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
RELATED BY
TAGS
CATEGORY
AUTHOR
The Banducci Pumpkin Patch (Experience)
...
Read More
Posted 1 day ago
Women’s Rock
...
Read More
Posted 7 days ago
The Black Hole (Experience)
The Black Hole Art exhibit held Oct. 7, 2016....
Posted 2 weeks ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 2 weeks ago
The Banducci Pumpkin Patch (Experience)
...
Read More
Posted 1 day ago
Women’s Rock
...
Read More
Posted 7 days ago
The Black Hole (Experience)
The Black Hole Art exhibit held Oct. 7, 2016....
Posted 2 weeks ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 2 weeks ago
The Banducci Pumpkin Patch (Experience)
...
Read More
Posted 1 day ago
Women’s Rock
...
Read More
Posted 7 days ago
The Black Hole (Experience)
The Black Hole Art exhibit held Oct. 7, 2016....
Posted 2 weeks ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 2 weeks ago
Upcoming Events
Oct
26
Wed
5:00 pm
Zombie Climb
@ SRC: Rock Wall
Zombie Climb
@ SRC: Rock Wall
Oct 26 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
7:00 pm
Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton
@ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton
@ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Oct 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Oct
27
Thu
4:00 pm
Greater Bakersfield Chamber Care...
@ Rabobank Arena
Greater Bakersfield Chamber Care...
@ Rabobank Arena
Oct 27 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
7:00 pm
One Book, One Bakersfield Author...
@ Icardo Activities Center
One Book, One Bakersfield Author...
@ Icardo Activities Center
Oct 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Author Charles Fishman of “The Big Thirst,” talks to CSUB
Oct
28
Fri
9:00 pm
Runner Nights: Haunted Vegas
@ SRC
Runner Nights: Haunted Vegas
@ SRC
Oct 28 @ 9:00 pm
Be sure to dress up and bring your student ID. 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Oct
29
Sat
12:00 pm
Men and Women Swim and Dive vs. ...
@ Hillman Aquatic Center
Men and Women Swim and Dive vs. ...
@ Hillman Aquatic Center
Oct 29 @ 12:00 pm
7:00 pm
Women’s Soccer vs. Grand Canyon
@ Main Soccer Field
Women’s Soccer vs. Grand Canyon
@ Main Soccer Field
Oct 29 @ 7:00 pm
Nov
2
Wed
11:00 am
Graduate School Fair
@ Student Recreation Center
Graduate School Fair
@ Student Recreation Center
Nov 2 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
View Calendar
Add
Add to Timely Calendar
Add to Google
Add to Outlook
Add to Apple Calendar
Add to other calendar
Export to XML
Advertisement
This Week’s Issue