About The Runner
Meet the Staff
Awards
Advertise
Todays Date
October 25
Arts
Via Arté chalks up the Marketplace
October 19, 2016
Sports
Student athletes lack nutritious food options
October 18, 2016
News
Graduation changes spark concern among students
October 18, 2016
Baseball
Igniting the flames of a rivalry
October 18, 2016
News
Captain Phillips makes surprise appearance at business conference
October 10, 2016
☰ Menu
News
Features
Opinion
Sports
Photography
Video
Runner Radio
Comics
Contest Sponsors
The Banducci Pumpkin Patch (Experience)
Reporter: Brenda Rodriguez Location: Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch In search of the perfect pumpkin to carve for Halloween.
by
Jonathan Wells
October 25, 2016
Tags
runner video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE
OLDER ARTICLE
Runner Nights returns with a Haunted Vegas celebration
by
Javier Valdes
-
Oct 24, 2016
Jonathan Wells
No Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
RELATED BY
TAGS
CATEGORY
AUTHOR
Women’s Rock
...
Read More
Posted 6 days ago
The Black Hole (Experience)
The Black Hole Art exhibit held Oct. 7, 2016....
Posted 1 week ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 1 week ago
Bakersfield Business Conference
...
Read More
Posted 1 week ago
Women’s Rock
...
Read More
Posted 6 days ago
The Black Hole (Experience)
The Black Hole Art exhibit held Oct. 7, 2016....
Posted 1 week ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 1 week ago
Bakersfield Business Conference
...
Read More
Posted 1 week ago
Women’s Rock
...
Read More
Posted 6 days ago
The Black Hole (Experience)
The Black Hole Art exhibit held Oct. 7, 2016....
Posted 1 week ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 1 week ago
Bakersfield Business Conference
...
Read More
Posted 1 week ago
Upcoming Events
Oct
25
Tue
8:00 am
Junior Achievement Stock Market ...
@ Student Recreation Center
Junior Achievement Stock Market ...
@ Student Recreation Center
Oct 25 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
7:00 pm
The Ethics of Water Distribution...
@ Student Union MPR
The Ethics of Water Distribution...
@ Student Union MPR
Oct 25 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Oct
26
Wed
10:00 am
Fall 2016 Blood Drive
@ Runner Park
Fall 2016 Blood Drive
@ Runner Park
Oct 26 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
5:00 pm
Zombie Climb
@ SRC: Rock Wall
Zombie Climb
@ SRC: Rock Wall
Oct 26 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
7:00 pm
Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton
@ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton
@ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Oct 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Oct
27
Thu
4:00 pm
Greater Bakersfield Chamber Care...
@ Rabobank Arena
Greater Bakersfield Chamber Care...
@ Rabobank Arena
Oct 27 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
7:00 pm
One Book, One Bakersfield Author...
@ Icardo Activities Center
One Book, One Bakersfield Author...
@ Icardo Activities Center
Oct 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Author Charles Fishman of “The Big Thirst,” talks to CSUB
Oct
28
Fri
9:00 pm
Runner Nights: Haunted Vegas
@ SRC
Runner Nights: Haunted Vegas
@ SRC
Oct 28 @ 9:00 pm
Be sure to dress up and bring your student ID. 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
View Calendar
Add
Add to Timely Calendar
Add to Google
Add to Outlook
Add to Apple Calendar
Add to other calendar
Export to XML
Advertisement
This Week’s Issue