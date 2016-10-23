Graduation sparks a conversation

Hearing your name called on the first day of school is a self-proclaimed fame every student has at least twice in their life.

So why is it different when it’s done at graduation? Is it the six loved ones you forced to wake up at 5 a.m., the professors who were forced to wear graduation garb to watch a student they taught at a couple times grab a certificate from the president, or was it the other hundreds of students who are there for themselves and their decorated caps.

No one cares about you.

College is a place for self growth, ideological challenges and knowledge growth, so hearing students complain that their beloved name may not be called or they won’t get to cross the stage is enlightening and annoying all packed into one certificate.

Enlightening because as students we should feel the autonomy and motivation to challenge such decrees from our administration. In the prior staff editorial, it was stated that students should have the motivation to speak up about issues they disagree with.

A forum was held last week to discuss possible changes to the graduation ceremony process and at this forum, students and faculty alike spoke on the proposals.

The general consensus among faculty and students was that they wanted their moment of satisfaction, they wanted their name to echo from the grass of the amphitheater through the ears of six loved ones or maybe less if they made the choice to not wake up early and go see you walk across the stage for a few seconds.

The annoying part of this whole conversation is that students feel they are entitled to hearing their name called at graduation because they’ve paid fees and tuition.

We all pay tuition and fees one way or another, but assuming that you’re entitled to getting your name called at a ceremony because you pay to come here is absurd. Be more upset that ASI is using your money to raise school spirit on campus.

Nevertheless, it is important for your loved ones to see you succeed. But what is success?

Is it getting that certificate or seeing what you do with it afterward? Or is it remembering all that you went through to be there?

All those arduous hours searching for a study room. Or even the time spent rushing to class because you couldn’t find parking. Or the time the vending machine ate your crisp dollar bill and you had to settle for trail mix instead of Snickers.

Be happy that your name is being called, because after college, that’s all a lot of students will have. The seven second recognition goes a long way.