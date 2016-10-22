‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ brings Shakespearian comedy to CSUB

By Victoria Coronado

Reporter

Love has never been able to keep itself out of the loop, this is especially present in “Love’s Labour’s Lost”, a Shakespearian comedy that was performed by CSU Bakersfield students at the Doré Theater.

Written around 1594, “Love’s Labour’s Lost” does not have the typical ending of other comedies written by William Shakespeare, which usually end with the promise of marriage. Instead, the characters express the longing of individual growth in hopes of finding each other again.

The clever writing of Shakespeare is enhanced with the wonderful actors at CSUB with a personal flare thrown in. Though these flares are subtle, they are enough to make the play more modern to current times and engage the audience even more.

The dialogue and chemistry between the actors is seen as they draw you into their world and contagiously express their feelings. Each character brought a new emotion as their heartfelt portrayal of classic characters filled the room and were welcomed by the audience.

No foreknowledge of Shakespeare is needed to understand the plot of Love Labour’s Lost nor to appreciate the lovely performances. Any of us could easily relate to any of these characters as they struggle for love which only enhances its comedic effect.