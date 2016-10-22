Career expo brings employers to campus

By Devon Halsell

Assistant Features Editor

CSU Bakersfield’s Center for Career Education and Community Engagement hosted the 2016 Fall Career Expo in the Student Recreation Center gymnasium on Oct. 19.

61 employers and recruiters held tables to give students of all majors an opportunity to discuss the businesses they represented.

Rogelio Caudillo, the district representative of the 14th Senate District was at the Career Expo to convince CSUB students to apply for the California Senate Fellows Program.

“CSUB students have been accepted before, myself included,” Caudillo said about the program, “this opportunity is more like an apprenticeship than an internship.”

There are four branches of the program that students can be placed into: California Senate Fellows, Executive Fellowship Program, Jesse M. Assembly Fellowship Program and Judicial Administration Fellowship Program.

“The program receives within 500 applicants a year and the committee accepts 18 students,” Caudillo also mentioned about the program.

Jeff Coomber the coordinator of building healthy communities AmeriCorps manned the booth for BHC AmeriCorps. Coomber mentioned what the BHC looks for, “AmeriCorps looks for students who show commitment, passion, responsibility and have at least two years of college.”

The AmeriCorps is where students serve as mentors in schools across the country.

“AmeriCorps is a chance for students to give back and to serve their community,” Coomber elaborated on the program.

Maria Stout, employment office supervisor of Human Resources for the Bakersfield City School District, had a table covered in fliers for paraprofessionals and substitutes.

“We are actively recruiting for substitutes…we like taking home grown students from CSUB,” Stout mentioned of the hiring for BCSD.

Markel Quarles, the director of the Center for Career Education and Community Engagement, was there to supervise the career expo.

“The CECE holds career events throughout the year to give CSUB students opportunities to seek employment,” said Quarles about the CECE events. “We like getting a wide variety of employers to participate, so the students can see all the available fields in the job force.”

The next event that the CECE will put on is the Graduate and Professional School Fair. It will be held on Wednesday Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the SRC Solario.