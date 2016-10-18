The Art of Filmmaking with M. Federico Moreno

Hello and welcome to this week’s runner cast, here on runner radio. I’m your host Cristian Macias.

This week’s episode features an interview with multifaceted student, director, screenwriter, editor, and filmmaker, Mark Federico Moreno, on what it’s like creating short films. From inspiration, aspirations, processes, and outcomes, we delve into the psyche and nuances of film both behind and through the camera.

Now, without further aideu, sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s episode of runner cast.

You can find Mark F. Moreno here on various platforms:

Youtube: Fourth Dimension Films

Facebook: Mark Federico Moreno

Instagram: @MFedericoMoreno

Twitter: @MFedericoMoreno