The Art of Filmmaking with M. Federico Moreno

A Runner Cast Interview
A profile picture of Mark Federico Moreno, standing in front of his script board. Picture courtesy of Mark Moreno. Taken October 1, 2016.
by October 18, 2016

Hello and welcome to this week’s runner cast, here on runner radio. I’m your host Cristian Macias.

This week’s episode features an interview with multifaceted student, director, screenwriter, editor, and filmmaker, Mark Federico Moreno, on what it’s like creating short films. From inspiration, aspirations, processes, and outcomes, we delve into the psyche and nuances of film both behind and through the camera.
Now, without further aideu, sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s episode of runner cast.

You can find Mark F. Moreno here on various platforms:

Youtube: Fourth Dimension Films

Facebook: Mark Federico Moreno

Instagram: @MFedericoMoreno

Twitter: @MFedericoMoreno

Tags

by Managing Editor - Oct 18, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Oct
18
Tue
1:00 pm Trio Celeste Fall Residency @ Music Building Room 127
Trio Celeste Fall Residency @ Music Building Room 127
Oct 18 @ 1:00 pm
 
Oct
19
Wed
10:00 am Fall Career Expo @ Student Recreation Center
Fall Career Expo @ Student Recreation Center
Oct 19 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Giving students the opportunity to connect with employers
Oct
25
Tue
8:00 am Junior Achievement Stock Market ... @ Student Recreation Center
Junior Achievement Stock Market ... @ Student Recreation Center
Oct 25 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
 
Oct
26
Wed
7:00 pm Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton @ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton @ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Oct 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
Nov
2
Wed
11:00 am Graduate School Fair @ Student Recreation Center
Graduate School Fair @ Student Recreation Center
Nov 2 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
 

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue