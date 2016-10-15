About The Runner
Meet the Staff
Awards
Advertise
Todays Date
October 15
News
Captain Phillips makes surprise appearance at business conference
October 10, 2016
News
Coulter and Carville face off in heated debate
October 9, 2016
News
Carson talks politics at business conference
October 8, 2016
News
‘America’s Toughest Sheriff’ speaks at business conference
October 8, 2016
News
Political commentator gets few laughs at business conference
October 8, 2016
☰ Menu
News
Features
Opinion
Sports
Photography
Video
Runner Radio
Comics
Contest Sponsors
What do you do for fun CSUB?
Reporter Elisa Urdaneta asks students what they do for fun
by
Jonathan Wells
October 15, 2016
Tags
runner video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE
OLDER ARTICLE
CSUB community gives input on Edible Garden
by
Managing Editor
-
Oct 14, 2016
NEXT ARTICLE
Bakersfield Business Conference
by
Jonathan Wells
-
Oct 15, 2016
Jonathan Wells
No Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
RELATED BY
TAGS
CATEGORY
AUTHOR
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 11 mins ago
Bakersfield Business Conference
...
Read More
Posted 20 mins ago
Candlelight Vigil (Experience)
On Sept. 27, CSU Bakersfield hosted a candlelight vigil...
Posted 1 week ago
Runner Nights (Experience)
Runner Nights returned for its second year, the first...
Posted 3 weeks ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 11 mins ago
Bakersfield Business Conference
...
Read More
Posted 20 mins ago
Candlelight Vigil (Experience)
On Sept. 27, CSU Bakersfield hosted a candlelight vigil...
Posted 1 week ago
Runner Nights (Experience)
Runner Nights returned for its second year, the first...
Posted 3 weeks ago
2016 Taste of the Arts
After being gone for five years CSU Bakersfield brought...
Posted 11 mins ago
Bakersfield Business Conference
...
Read More
Posted 20 mins ago
Candlelight Vigil (Experience)
On Sept. 27, CSU Bakersfield hosted a candlelight vigil...
Posted 1 week ago
Runner Nights (Experience)
Runner Nights returned for its second year, the first...
Posted 3 weeks ago
Upcoming Events
Oct
15
Sat
7:30 pm
Jazz Coffeehouse
@ Music Building Room 117
Jazz Coffeehouse
@ Music Building Room 117
Oct 15 @ 7:30 pm
Oct
18
Tue
1:00 pm
Trio Celeste Fall Residency
@ Music Building Room 127
Trio Celeste Fall Residency
@ Music Building Room 127
Oct 18 @ 1:00 pm
Oct
19
Wed
10:00 am
Fall Career Expo
@ Student Recreation Center
Fall Career Expo
@ Student Recreation Center
Oct 19 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Giving students the opportunity to connect with employers
Oct
25
Tue
8:00 am
Junior Achievement Stock Market ...
@ Student Recreation Center
Junior Achievement Stock Market ...
@ Student Recreation Center
Oct 25 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Oct
26
Wed
7:00 pm
Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton
@ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Economic Forum: Trump vs. Clinton
@ Student Multi Purpose Room 125
Oct 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Nov
2
Wed
11:00 am
Graduate School Fair
@ Student Recreation Center
Graduate School Fair
@ Student Recreation Center
Nov 2 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
View Calendar
Add
Add to Timely Calendar
Add to Google
Add to Outlook
Add to Apple Calendar
Add to other calendar
Export to XML
Advertisement
This Week’s Issue