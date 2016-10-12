About The Runner
Captain Phillips makes surprise appearance at business conference
October 10, 2016
News
Coulter and Carville face off in heated debate
October 9, 2016
News
Carson talks politics at business conference
October 8, 2016
News
‘America’s Toughest Sheriff’ speaks at business conference
October 8, 2016
News
Political commentator gets few laughs at business conference
October 8, 2016
Guest speakers at Business Conference highlight politics and business
...
Read More
by
Karina Diaz
October 12, 2016
Former Governor of Texas Rick Perry participated in the panel on Saturday, Oct. 8. By Karina Diaz
Colonel Allen West warns the audience of the United States’ growing debt, and how a return to free market will fix the threat of federal economic collapse.
Academy Award winning actress Diane Keaton spoke about how she accomplished her goals and include a reading of a letter that she sent to Jack Nicholson on Saturday, Oct. 8. By Karina Diaz
Ann Coulter defends Trump amidst his new controversy. She was the crowd favorite with each pro-Trump statement drawing applause from the Bakersfield Business Conference attendees. Ben Patton
James Carville, a prominent liberal, attacks Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his debate with Ann Coulter on Saturday’s Bakersfield Business Conference Ben Patton
Dr. Ben Carson, a Trump supporter drew applause as warned the crowd of the danger of the Democratic party’s socialist approach to government. By Ben Patton
Earvin “magic” Johnson spoke about his business ventures, success in the sports and business industry at the Bakersfield Business Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8. By Karina Diaz
This Week’s Issue