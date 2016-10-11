CSUB earns first conference win

By Joe Macias

Senior Writer

Though it has been a struggling season for the CSU Bakersfield men’s soccer team, the Roadrunners squeezed past San José State University 2-1 Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Main Soccer Field.

“It was extremely hard fought,” said CSUB coach Richie Grant. “I thought we were really in the driving seat at one nil. We created a couple of great chances to make to get a second goal, and because they were chasing it, it opened up some counter attacks.”

CSUB’s goals came from freshman forward Robin Lindahl and freshman midfielder Niklas Korber. It was the first goal of the season and college careers for Lindahl and Korber.

Korber said it felt really good to get his first goal for his team. Not only was it his first goal of his college career, but it turned out to be the winning goal of the game.

“It’s really good for our mentality,” Korber said about the win. “I think we worked really good as a team. The opposing team had some chances, but I think we deserved to win.”

Korber collected the ball from a pass by sophomore midfielder Sam Gomez. Korber then took a right-footed shot 27 yards away to put the ball past San José State sophomore goalkeeper Nedin Tucakovic to give the Roadrunners (3-9, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference) its first WAC win of the season.

Lindahl’s goal at the 5:30 mark gave CSUB an early lead.

Lindahl was also fired up for scoring his first college goal.

“It feels very, very good,” said Lindahl. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for a long time now, so it felt like a burden off my shoulders.”

Lindahl also had many opportunities and pressed the back line throughout the game.

Lindahl said he hopes his performance this game will get him more playing time the rest of the season.

San José State (2-10-2, 0-3-1 WAC) got on the board at the 53:36 mark of the second half from a goal by sophomore forward Zach Penner.

Penner tried to tap in a cross from senior defender Kyle O’Mahoney but was parried by CSUB senior goalkeeper Nicolas Clever.

Clever was unable to clear it far enough as the ball was sent back to Penner’s feet who was able to kick the ball again this time scoring a goal.

Despite allowing a goal, Clever made nine saves in the game keeping the Spartans from scoring more goals.

“[Clever] made some important saves,” said Grant. “He’ll be disappointed with the goal because it was soft, but he’s made big saves all year. We’ve just had different breakdowns. We’re young at the back.”

The Roadrunners will go up against University of the Incarnate Word in their next WAC game on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Main Soccer Field.