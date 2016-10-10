Business conference brings out attendees from all over the country

...Read More
Attendees of all around the country stop to pledge to the flag during the national anthem. By Karina Diaz
by October 10, 2016
Tags

by Javier Valdes - Oct 10, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Oct
11
Tue
12:00 pm Scholarship Endowment Lunch @ Alumni Park
Scholarship Endowment Lunch @ Alumni Park
Oct 11 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
 
1:00 pm Walter Stiern Presents: Peter Pa... @ Dezember Reading Room
Walter Stiern Presents: Peter Pa... @ Dezember Reading Room
Oct 11 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
 
Oct
12
Wed
9:00 am Runner Letter Day @ Student Union Patio
Runner Letter Day @ Student Union Patio
Oct 12 @ 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
 
Oct
13
Thu
6:00 pm Walter Presents- Hague Honors Wa... @ Walter W. Stiern Library
Walter Presents- Hague Honors Wa... @ Walter W. Stiern Library
Oct 13 @ 6:00 pm
 
7:00 pm Comic Relief/ Laughter Wellness ... @ Student Recreation Center
Comic Relief/ Laughter Wellness ... @ Student Recreation Center
Oct 13 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
7:00 pm Volleyball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Volleyball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Oct 13 @ 7:00 pm
 
Oct
14
Fri
8:00 am Discover CSUB @ Student Union MPR
Discover CSUB @ Student Union MPR
Oct 14 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
 
7:00 pm Men’s Soccer vs. Incarnate Word @ Main Soccer Field
Men’s Soccer vs. Incarnate Word @ Main Soccer Field
Oct 14 @ 7:00 pm
 

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue