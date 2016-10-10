Business conference brings out attendees from all over the country

Susan Ray takes Kristin Ray’s picture in front of the Republican elephant at the Bakersfield Business Conference.
By Ben Patton
The Bakerbilly sound played at the Honkey Tonk location at the Bakersfield Business Conference.
By Karina Diaz
People around the country came to the Bakersfield Business Conference to enjoy the attractions and speakers on Saturday, Oct. 8.
By Karina Diaz
Attendees smiled, laughed, and booed as James Carville and Ann Coulter went head to head in a discussion at the main tent on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Bakersfield Business Conference at CSUB.
By Karina Diaz
Executive Assistant to the President Evelyn Young sang Hero by Mariah Carey in honor of three guest speaker at the Bakersfield Business Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8
By Karina Diaz
Attendees of all over the country stood and wave their flags with pride as the conference came to an end on Saturday, Oct. 8.
By Karina Diaz