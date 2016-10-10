Captain Phillips makes surprise appearance at business conference

By Javier Valdes Editor-in-Chief  The Bakersfield Business Conference ended the speaker portion of the evening with surprise guest speaker Captain Richard Phillips. Phillips is most notably known as the...
Captain Phillips was the surprise speaker of the evening at the Bakersfield Business Conference on Oct. 8.
by October 10, 2016

By Javier Valdes

Editor-in-Chief 

The Bakersfield Business Conference ended the speaker portion of the evening with surprise guest speaker Captain Richard Phillips.

Phillips is most notably known as the captain of the container ship Maersk Alabama during its hijacking by Somali pirates in 2009.

Following the incident Phillips was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the Hollywood-blockbuster Captain Phillips.

Phillips talked about his experience during the hijacking of his ship and the team effort that was required to execute the rescue.

“Nothing is completely lost, until we choose to give up,” said Phillips. “A dedicated team can overcome almost any problem.”

Phillips credited the United States military, special forces and the United States Navy Seals for his safe escape.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you refuse to give up,” said Phillips.

The crowd cheered for Phillips and gave him a standing ovation following his presentation.

Tags

by Javier Valdes - Oct 9, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Oct
10
Mon
11:00 am Financial Literacy with Eric Smith @ Student Union Multi Purpose Room
Financial Literacy with Eric Smith @ Student Union Multi Purpose Room
Oct 10 @ 11:00 am
 
Oct
11
Tue
12:00 pm Scholarship Endowment Lunch @ Alumni Park
Scholarship Endowment Lunch @ Alumni Park
Oct 11 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
 
1:00 pm Walter Stiern Presents: Peter Pa... @ Dezember Reading Room
Walter Stiern Presents: Peter Pa... @ Dezember Reading Room
Oct 11 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
 
Oct
12
Wed
9:00 am Runner Letter Day @ Student Union Patio
Runner Letter Day @ Student Union Patio
Oct 12 @ 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
 
Oct
13
Thu
6:00 pm Walter Presents- Hague Honors Wa... @ Walter W. Stiern Library
Walter Presents- Hague Honors Wa... @ Walter W. Stiern Library
Oct 13 @ 6:00 pm
 
7:00 pm Comic Relief/ Laughter Wellness ... @ Student Recreation Center
Comic Relief/ Laughter Wellness ... @ Student Recreation Center
Oct 13 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
7:00 pm Volleyball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Volleyball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Oct 13 @ 7:00 pm
 
Oct
14
Fri
8:00 am Discover CSUB @ Student Union MPR
Discover CSUB @ Student Union MPR
Oct 14 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
 

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue