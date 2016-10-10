Ann Coulter and James Carville face off in heated debate

By Javier Valdes Editor-in-Chief American political commentator and liberal media personality James Carville and American conservative social and political commentator Ann Coulter faced-off in a heated debate at the...
James Carville addresses the hostile Bakersfield Business crowd with thumbs and yells. Ben Patton/ The Runner
by October 9, 2016

By Javier Valdes

Editor-in-Chief

American political commentator and liberal media personality James Carville and American conservative social and political commentator Ann Coulter faced-off in a heated debate at the 2016 Bakersfield Business Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Stan Statham served as moderator for the debate where he referred to Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as ‘crooked Hillary’ and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump as ‘mentally unstable.’
Coulter started off the debate showing her support for Trump and praising his political stance.
“He raised the issues that all of these cowards were afraid to,” said Coulter.
Carville responded with his loyal support for Clinton, saying that she has the experience required to take office.
“Hillary is ready to take on the office of president of the United States,” said Carville as resounding boos filled the venue. “I think the democratic nominee is tough… and ready to lead this country.”
The political banter continued as Coulter blamed the media for the negative way in which Trump is perceived.
“It’s not the media, it’s your stupid candidate,” answered Carville.
Carville addressed the crowd telling them that they should be embarrassed for their candidate and their party.
Coulter ended by stating “vote Trump it’s the only hope.”

Photos by Ben Patton/ The Runner

Tags

by Javier Valdes - Oct 8, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Oct
10
Mon
11:00 am Financial Literacy with Eric Smith @ Student Union Multi Purpose Room
Financial Literacy with Eric Smith @ Student Union Multi Purpose Room
Oct 10 @ 11:00 am
 
Oct
11
Tue
12:00 pm Scholarship Endowment Lunch @ Alumni Park
Scholarship Endowment Lunch @ Alumni Park
Oct 11 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
 
1:00 pm Walter Stiern Presents: Peter Pa... @ Dezember Reading Room
Walter Stiern Presents: Peter Pa... @ Dezember Reading Room
Oct 11 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
 
Oct
12
Wed
9:00 am Runner Letter Day @ Student Union Patio
Runner Letter Day @ Student Union Patio
Oct 12 @ 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
 
Oct
13
Thu
6:00 pm Walter Presents- Hague Honors Wa... @ Walter W. Stiern Library
Walter Presents- Hague Honors Wa... @ Walter W. Stiern Library
Oct 13 @ 6:00 pm
 
7:00 pm Comic Relief/ Laughter Wellness ... @ Student Recreation Center
Comic Relief/ Laughter Wellness ... @ Student Recreation Center
Oct 13 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
7:00 pm Volleyball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Volleyball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Oct 13 @ 7:00 pm
 
Oct
14
Fri
8:00 am Discover CSUB @ Student Union MPR
Discover CSUB @ Student Union MPR
Oct 14 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
 

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue