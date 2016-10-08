‘America’s Toughest Sheriff’ visits the Bakersfield Business Conference

Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks on Trump’s qualifications to be president as well as the importance of strengthening the border at the Bakersfield Business Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8.
by October 8, 2016

By Javier Valdes 

Editor-in-Chief

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, 87, arrived to a packed venue and was welcomed with loud roaring crowd in the political tent at the  2016 Bakersfield Business Conference.

Arpaio talked about his 54 years in law enforcement, his upcoming election and immigration.

“They think they’re going to kick me out,” said Arpaio in regards to his upcoming election. “This guy is not going to surrender.”

Arpaio talked about his jails and boasted about the way in which he runs them.

“I’m very tough running the jails, you can’t make it too nice or they’ll want to come back,” said Arpaio.

During the question and answer portion of the program, an audience member asked the sheriff when he was running for president.

“That’s kind of a demotion,” said Arpaio. “Anybody could be president.”

 

 

 

by Javier Valdes - Oct 8, 2016
