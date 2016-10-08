ASI approves funds for Campus Gamers and DZT

By Javier Valdes

Editor-in-Chief

The Associate Student Inc. voted to approve funds for two CSU Bakersfield organizations during Friday’s Board of Directors meeting.

CSUB’s Campus Gamers organization was approved for $3000 which will be used to cover the cost of food for the Extra Life Gaming Day 2016 on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature over 1,000 games, demos, cosplay contest, lunch and dinner, as well as thousands of dollars in prizes.

The gaming day will raise funds for the Lauren Small Children’s Center and Dignity Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield.

Last years event had 430 participants and raised $30,000 for the children’s center. This year the extra life event seeks to increase their efforts.

The event will cost an estimated $9000 to put on.

The event is free, but attendees are recommended to donate to the cause.

Delta Zeta Tau was also approved for $3000 for its La Gran Posada event on Nov. 17. The event will feature a live music band, folklorico dancing and will feature a surprise guest speaker.

The funds requested will be used toward food catering.

The event is expected to bring in an estimated 300 people and will cost around $6000 to put on.

The posada is open to all students and is meant to shed light on the Latin American culture and its celebrations.

University Police Department Chief Marty Williamson stopped by the ASI board meeting to talk about upcoming events.

Williamson talked about the upcoming zombie scavenger hunt on Oct. 31. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The UPD will have designated areas around the campus set up for the scavenger hunt where students will be able collect items to build their own personal emergency kit.

This is the first time the UPD puts on this event. They will have enough kits for the first 200 people.

Williamson also talked about the new parking area and said that construction for the new parking lot will begin on Oct. 24. The project is expected to be completed either in January or February of 2017.

The ASI Board of Directors also voted to appoint Abel Morelos as their new graduate director.

ASI has its weekly meeting every Friday in the ITV Studio Center C at 3 p.m.