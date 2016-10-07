Candlelight Vigil (Experience)

October 6, 2016

On Sept. 27, CSU Bakersfield hosted a candlelight vigil to commemorate the lives of those we’ve lost because of suicide. The event’s purpose is to bring awareness to students about the cause of suicide, as well as help methods that can be acquired through CSUB, like the counseling center, which primary goal is to help students develop the personal awareness and skills necessary to overcome problems and to grow and develop in ways that will allow them to take advantage of the educational opportunities at the university. Thanks to all students, faculty and staff who came and supported the event, and to those who shared their stories.

At Rest Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

by Javier Valdes - Oct 6, 2016
