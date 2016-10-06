Roadrunners win in double overtime

By Esteban Ramirez

Managing Editor

After a close loss to Grand Canyon University, the CSU Bakersfield women’s soccer team rebounded with a 3-2 double overtime win over UC Riverside on Sept. 25.

The game was going back and forth as it headed into overtime.

Still the game stayed even with a 2-2 tie.

But at the start of the second overtime, the stage was set for the eventual game-winner.

Freshman defender Sophie Freeman crossed it to redshirt-sophomore forward Aminah Settles who put it away at 108-minute mark to give CSUB the win.

“To say this is a big win for us is an understatement,” said CSUB coach Gary Curneen to gorunners.com. “UC Riverside is a great team who we have always looked at as a benchmark in terms of both physicality and quality. To come here and win is a big step forward for our program and will hopefully provide us the confidence and belief to propel us to keep building.”

Freeman also had a big game for the Roadrunners as she had a part on every goal.

She assisted on every goal for CSUB, which all came in the second half and overtime.

However, the Roadrunners didn’t start off strong.

“We had a shaky start, but grew into the game and everyone stepped up when it mattered,” said Curneen. “Aminah, [redshirt-freshman forward Jordin Bartel] and Sophie will get the headlines on the box score, but this was a team win in every sense of the word.”

UCR took the lead early on as the Highlanders scored at the 15th minute. Sophomore midfielder Tatum Lockett scored the first goal for UCR.

However, to start the second half, CSUB reeled off two goals in under one minute.

The first goal to tie the game came at the 49-minute mark on a cross from Freeman to Bartel who was inside the penalty box and put the ball in the back of the net.

Then, just 50 seconds later, Freeman made another assist to Bartel to put the Roadrunners ahead.

However, UCI responded with a goal of its own.

At the 57-minute mark, redshirt-senior forward Tayler Dragoo hit the equalizer when the Highlanders were awared a free kick and she catapilized as the ball soared past CSUB sophomore goalkeeper Jen Padilla.

Both teams had their chances to take the lead in regulation but the game needed extra time where Settles sealed the game for CSUB.

CSUB outshot UCR 14 to 13 but the Highlanders had four corner kicks while the Roadrunners only had one.

The Roadrunners were able to stay more disciplined as they only had 5 fouls, while the Highlanders had 14 fould.

Padilla finished with four saves for CSUB.

CSUB is scheduled to play at Utah Valley this Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.