CSUB drops three straight games

By Juan Garcia

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield fails to come away with a win against Seattle University as the Roadrunners fell 2-0 Sunday, Oct 2.

The Roadrunners (2-8, 0-2 Western Athletic Conference) have now lost three staight games

Freshman forward Louis Lapouge with an early attempt at the goal, but was deflected by Seattle defense.

In the first half of the game, the Roadrunners had several chances to a goal in the back of the net, but were unable to hit their mark.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half,” said head coach Richie Grant. “I thought our shape interrupted them and allowed us to get a couple of great chances. We could have come in at half time with 1-0.”

Junior midfielder Alex Roldan scores the first goal of the game for the Redhawks at the 58th minute with an assist from redshirt-senior Jeff Rose.

“We had a couple of chances that we should have put away,” said senior Hugo Vinales. “I think that would have changed the whole momentum of the game.”

Roldan with a pass to sophomore Julio Rubio at the 78th minute put the Redhwaks up 2-0.

“We were in there fighting and stayed as a team,” said Vinales. “Once we’re in the field I don’t see a strong team to beat. It’s just 11 against 11.”

CSUB’s goalkeeper made two saves out of Seattle’s four shots.

Junior defender Jamie Carey-Morrell had three of the total seven attempts at the goal for CSUB.

“As a team we have got to get out of this tough spot were in,” said Carey-Morrell. “We’re playing good football. We have just got to put those chances away and stop the conceding of goals.”

On, Sept. 25, CSUB fell to UNLV 3-1 in its first conference game. CSUB is scheduled to play at Utah Valley Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.