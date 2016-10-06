iPhones easy for everyone

By Brandon Redmon

Reporter

One of the most well-known rivalries between companies would be the battle between iPhone and Android. Each company has features the other does not have, but the iPhone has what it takes to be the best in its class.

The iPhone boasts many features that offset its few downsides, and its user interface sets a standard that provides ease of use of Android.

The iPhone features secure encryption that makes the device almost impossible to hack into, allowing users to keep their peace of mind if they lose their device.

Apple constantly sends out updates to their devices, such as the new iOS 10 update and constant bug fixes.

The newest update involving iOS 10 makes a number of changes that makes newer iPhones a bit easier, cleaner, and more convenient to use.

The “slide-to-wake” option is gone and replaced with “raise-to-wake,” a feature that allows users to quickly access their phone content with minimal time wasted from waiting for the screen to turn on and then swipe to unlock their phone.

Apple also utilizes Siri. iOS 10 enables Siri to do more for the user by allowing messages to be sent through skype, send payments to friends, make jokes with the user and make searches in an efficient way all with a voice command.

With an iPhone being able to do much with Siri, CSUB Spanish major Nannette Gonzalez said ”I like my iPhone because I can do my online banking, send and check emails, Skype, send instant text, take pictures and the list goes on.”

Apple also has stores that people can visit, customers can use for tech support, while Android users have to call support and wait for weeks for repairs if support is unable to offer solutions.

There is a reason why iPhones are very popular and well-known, and it has to deal with their phones being easier to use. Child development major Romalyn Cordova said “I chose the iPhone because it seems easier to use and because I’ve always wanted one.”

iPhones are known to have a large impact due to media, which are also often seen on TV shows.

“I feel like media has affected people into getting iPhone’s because if you’ve seen Asian dramas shows, when they have a phone, it is always an iPhone,” said engineering major Rudan Padre.

While iPhones can’t have it all, Androids pick up where iPhones leave off.

iPhone’s do not have expandable storage, but Android systems do have this feature and are generally much cheaper than their rivals.

Putting music on an Android is as simple as copying the contents to the phone, and their screens tend to be tougher than the glass that iPhone uses, whereas iPhones need iTunes, which often causes issues with pre-owned non-iTunes music.

Androids are not limited to software and offers customizability that Apple wish it had.

The new iPhone 7 does not feature a headphone jack, angering many people who do not wish to buy new wireless headphones to listen to music.

But what people do not understand is that the audio port was getting annoying anyway. The amount of dust that got trapped in the audio port was enough to grow a dust bunny.

Despite the Android having these features, they still suck because they will never reach the ease-of-use, features and support that iPhone’s have.

Despite what the iPhone may lack, it still comes out on top as the best in phone technology.

The iPhone simply has more to offer, albeit at a higher price. But with a higher price, the iPhone has higher quality technology, security, and support that puts them at the pinnacle.

View the Team Android opinion at http://therunneronline.com/?p=13688