CSUB students need to start caring

Staff Editorial

As the mid-semester point nears, the period of settling comfort is beginning to bloom.

Students are predictably starting to miss class, parking is becoming less of a nightmare and professors are beginning to realize that talking about their weekend is taking up half of their 50-minute class time.

Behind the scenes, fee advisory committees are planning what fees to increase this year, administrative cabinets are preparing to change our graduation ceremonies and ASI is deciding how to spend our student funds.

Currently missing however, are the complainers and faultfinders, the students that come out of hibernation to criticize passed policies and fees raised but never do anything throughout the process of implementation, those students will be back soon, once another unwanted fee or policy is established.

Most students don’t care what happens behind the scenes of CSUB and that is a big problem in our institution.

Not enough students are expressing their campus issues to their student government, nor are they approaching administrators with concerns when a fee is being established.

Most of these concerns are not being brought up to the correct individuals and instead end up as vents only seen by Twitter followers or random Yik-Yakers, in other words, individuals that can’t do anything about their concerns.

Being a commuter school, CSUB cultivates a breed of students that don’t necessarily spend unneeded time on campus.

This in turn creates a separation. Most students see CSUB as a place where you attend class and nothing more.

Students are not taking the time to develop a relationship with their campus, and this keeps them unaware of the politics and business that surround them.

Last year, grad checks increased from $55 to $70, MyWritingLab fees from $24 to $36, technology fees from $6 to $15 and parking passes from $135 yearly to $186, yet the student interest on these fees didn’t occur until after those fees were established.

CSUB students need to realize the impact that their voice can have on this campus and use that voice to create real change in this institution.

Now that CSUB students are looking at the possibility of not crossing the stage during graduation, it is up to them to make their voices be heard and possibility change the way in which the administrative cabinet decides.

It is after all our school and it would only make sense that students have a say in its decisions.