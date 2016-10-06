AV campus reopens after suspected shooter taken into custody

By Esteban Ramirez

Managing Editor

LANCASTER, Calif. — Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has apprehended a man who is suspected of shooting a deputy and sergeant near Antelope Valley College, and the shelter in place at the college has now been lifted.

According to KTLA, LASD to the scene for an attempted burglary where the suspect shot Sgt. Steve Owen in the face and shot a deputy then attempted to get away in a Sheriff’s vehicle.

Students took to social media around noon reporting that they heard gun shoots and immediately after the campus went on lockdown.

Additionally, CSU Bakersfield students received emails warning them of the incident and that activities and classes on the AVC campus have been canceled for the day.

The suspect fled the scene before more law enforcement arrived.

The gunman was said to be in an apartment complex and was unknown whether the suspect is alone.

The gunman then surrendered to LASD and was taken into custody.

Around 4 p.m., it was released that Owen died in Antelope Valley Hospital.

The shelter in place was lifted but Law enforcement presence is still on the northside of campus.

According to the CSUB alert, classes will resume tomorrow at regular time.