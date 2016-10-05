Shedding light on suicide awareness

By Mark Saso

Reporter

Glowing cups with encouraging messages and loved ones’ names written upon them, were placed in the shape of a heart just outside of the CSU Bakersfield’s Student Union Building on Tuesday Sept. 27.

Students gathered at the third annual Suicide Awareness Candle Light Vigil that brought recognition to a topic that is rarely discussed.

“Events like this are important in order to bring awareness to show students there is a hand out there to help them up, they just need to reach for it.” said Eric Pichardo a theater major.

The CSUB INSPIRE Program participated in the event providing information on suicide and what the program has to offer for students.

The program is a two unit general studies course that educates students about mental illnesses, such as suicide. The INSPIRE Program seeks to shed light on mental illnesses and make it a topic that people aren’t afraid to talk about.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death on college campuses, and it is good to tell students there is someone willing to help,” said mathematics major Lupe, who is currently enrolled in the INSPIRE program.

Some statistics given at the vigil by Eric Lord, a CSUB counselor, were as follows: there are 94 suicides a day that makes an average of one death from suicide every 12.8 minutes, every 38 seconds there is an attempted suicide, and 1 in 10 college students have planned a suicide.

“I feel like for a long time mental illness has been viewed as taboo, so people don’t want to come out and talk about it.” said Maria Borjas an electrical engineering major.

If you are or have struggled with suicidal thoughts, it is important to understand that you are not alone and there are people willing to help.

If you are a current student at CSUB, the Counseling Center is available for help. Counseling Center hours are: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for lunch.

There is a CSUB Crisis Line that is open 24 hours and can be reached at 661-654-3366.

Additional help can be found by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Kern County Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-991-5272.

All of the organizations are open 24 hours a day. If you believe that someone you know may be suicidal, or you would like to learn the warning signs of suicide, visit suicideispreventable.org for more information.