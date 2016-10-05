Candlelight event brings attention to mental illness

By Annie Russell

Features Editor

Under a darkening blue sky , small flames flickered from candles that sat on the stage in front of the Student Union in a heart shape symbol in remembrance to those who had taken their own life.

“I think it’s important to keep remembering people,” said CSU Bakersfield counselor Ruth Miles.

The month of September not only holds the luxury of fall leaves, pumpkin spice lattes and the fair but it is also the month to bring awareness to the issue of suicide.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, around 42,000 Americans die by suicide each year.

“It could be anybody,” said freshmen art major Mia Rios. “Somebody could have done something but they didn’t.”

CSUB offers resources to students who are feeling overwhelmed with classes or feel like their head is submerged under blistering ice cold water. Students can set up appointments with on campus counselors who will provide them with support and help for various situations.

Counseling can be helpful but talking with each other is key.

“Were all so connected that were disconnected,” said Suicide Survivor Outreach and Prevention team supervisor, Ellen Eggert.

She stated that students are on their phones so much that they are not communicating face to face. “Let’s start relating.”

“Every single one of us can prevent suicide,” said Eggert. “Ask a question save a life.”

Suicide awareness is important for all communities to listen to and acknowledge that suicide is real and can happen to anyone. Without awareness there is no plan for prevention.

In the article “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month,” the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that “suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people and is often the result of mental health conditions that affect people when they are most vulnerable.”

Having a mental illness is nothing to be ashamed about noted Eggert who spoke during the candlelight event held this past week.

“My mental illness [bipolar disorder] is a gift from god, because I share it with people,” said Eggert.

Students are encouraged to break the silence and talk to one another and be aware that suicide is never the answer.

“Suicide is the most preventable cause of death there is,” said Eggert. “If we become aware we can erase suicide.”