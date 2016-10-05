Omega Delta Phi makes debut as new fraternity

By Uzziel Hernandez

Reporter

A new national fraternity is on its way to expand Greek life at CSU, Bakersfield and it is entitled “Omega Delta Phi.”

Currently, CSU Bakersfield hosts five on-campus Greek organizations, but plans to expand this community by welcoming two additional fraternities this upcoming year, one of them being Omega Delta Phi.

“Our students want to join fraternities and sororities,” said the Greek Life Coordinator, Maureen Fillmore “and we want for them to have a place to do that. We want to provide them with a wide variety of organizations that are going to fit their personalities and needs.”

The need for expanding on-campus organizations led to a decision by the Greek Council to invite more national fraternities to apply to be a part of the Greek community at the CSU, Bakersfield campus.

“We have an expansion procedure that we follow,” said Fillmore “Greek council voted to be open for expansion in fall of 2015. We then sent out notices to national organizations. Omega Delta Phi applied, was reviewed by a committee, and got approved.”

Omega Delta Phi is a national and multicultural fraternity dedicated to the needs of the community.

“We have brothers from all walks of life and have a diverse composition of personalities. It does not matter the race, sexual orientation, or financial background, which a member has. We do not turn anyone down,” said the on-campus representative for Omega Delta Phi and graduate student of UC Merced Matthew Bacio, 24.

As a fraternity, Omega Delta Phi has several objectives, but it is principally centered on two ideas

“Our goals are: one, to graduate our members and two, to serve our local community” said Bacio.

Omega Delta Phi, which has already began an interest group on campus called “the men of vision,” intends to have established official members in the CSU, Bakersfield campus as soon as next year.

Freshmen psychology major and an active member in the interest group Adrian Escalera, 18, appreciates the friendly atmosphere presented by Omega Delta Phi thus far.

“I’m interested in this fraternity specifically due to the other fraternities not really catching my eye and Matthew Bacio being so welcoming to new members. I thought that this could be me” said Escalera.

Despite common opinion, involvement in an on-campus fraternity or sorority entails much more than merely having a few colorful Greek letters on a stylized shirt or throwing huge parties on the weekend.

“Everyone will tell you that their experience is different,” said Fillmore “Personally, because of my involvement, I have achieved employment opportunities and networking opportunities.”

“Involvement in a fraternity fosters leadership, academic achievement, community service, and fellowship,” said Fillmore.

“Your organization’s alumni will often connect you with employers and look over resumes. These organizations have national headquarters that they have to respond to, they have budgets to work with and have social and philanthropy events” said Fillmore